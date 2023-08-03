Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centerspace

Centerspace Trading Down 1.8 %

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $954.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.