Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.24. 33,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 162,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.