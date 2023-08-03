CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 15,023 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.51. 307,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

