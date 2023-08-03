ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.26

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 424000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile



ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

