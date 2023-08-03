CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Up 2.9%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 24,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 100,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

CHAR Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

