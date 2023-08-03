Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Charge Enterprises

In other Charge Enterprises news, CEO Andrew Scott Fox acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,206 shares of company stock valued at $269,167. Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the third quarter worth $29,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

CRGE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 327,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Charge Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $193.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.91 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Charge Enterprises will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

