Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CL King lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.47.

GTLS opened at $170.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

