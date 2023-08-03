Chase (NYSE:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chase stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,922. Chase has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $135.27.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

