Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 567,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHEF

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.