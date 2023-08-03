Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on September 6th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 814,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,109,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,436,000 after buying an additional 647,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,956,000 after buying an additional 39,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

