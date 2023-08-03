Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Up 3%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 470,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 768,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.35.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

