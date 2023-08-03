Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $159.69 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $302.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

