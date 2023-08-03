Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.57.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHH opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

