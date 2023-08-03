Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.15-$3.15 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

