Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 151.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

