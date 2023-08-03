Cintas (CTAS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2023 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $540.00.

7/14/2023 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $441.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $510.00 to $540.00.

7/14/2023 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $540.00.

7/14/2023 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $550.00 to $575.00.

7/14/2023 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $512.00 to $521.00.

7/10/2023 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $524.00 to $542.00.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $497.18. 90,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,084. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.24 and a 200-day moving average of $463.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Cintas Co alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

