Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Update

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 139,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308. The firm has a market cap of $319.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CZNC

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.