City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 126,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Articles

