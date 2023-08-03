Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Earnings Results

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CLH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.28. 493,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,048. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $106.05 and a one year high of $174.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.19.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,615. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 232.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

