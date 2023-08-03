Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 101,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 798,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 153,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 2.19% of Clearmind Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMND remained flat at $0.47 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Clearmind Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

Featured Stories

