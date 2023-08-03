Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,678. The company has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

