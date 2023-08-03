Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,863. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 148.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

