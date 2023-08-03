Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 4,817 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.15. 1,265,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

