Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.78. 1,453,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,958. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.