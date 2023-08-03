Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Clorox Stock Up 9.0 %

Clorox stock traded up $13.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.13. 4,272,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.31. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 286.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 423.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

