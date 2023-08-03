Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $213,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,454 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

