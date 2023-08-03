Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $71.86 and last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 798135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

