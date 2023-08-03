Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down to $42.82

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $39.14. Cohu shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 48,432 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Cohu Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

