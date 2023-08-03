Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.04

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 1969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Colabor Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

