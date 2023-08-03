Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 594,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Color Star Technology Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.68.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
