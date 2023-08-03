Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 594,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

