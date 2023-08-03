Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Up 3.6 %

CMRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 6,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,802. Comera Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

In related news, major shareholder David Soane acquired 273,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $139,657.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,648 shares in the company, valued at $115,080.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

