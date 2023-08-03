Commerce Bank Has $8.63 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

