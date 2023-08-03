Commerce Bank Has $9.20 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $116.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

