Commerce Bank Purchases 11,688 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

PFG opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.