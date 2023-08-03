Commerce Bank Sells 1,384 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

