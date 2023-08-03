Commerce Bank Sells 2,346 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $374.39 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.60 and its 200-day moving average is $335.70.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

