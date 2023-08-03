Commerce Bank Sells 2,355 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $77.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

