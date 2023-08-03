Commerce Bank Sells 2,421 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE WFC opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
