Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.56. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 639,918 shares.

The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.79 million, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.73.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

