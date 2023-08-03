Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 3.32% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Conifer from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

CNFR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 3,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Conifer has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conifer will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

