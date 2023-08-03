Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 24.9 %

CORT stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

