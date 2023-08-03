Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) PT Raised to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 2,304,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

