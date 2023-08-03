Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 190,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti sold 21,463 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $418,313.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $312,875.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,323.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Cellitti sold 21,463 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $418,313.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,222 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 784.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 31,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $217.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

