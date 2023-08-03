Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,709 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 4.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Corning worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after buying an additional 190,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after buying an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $33.57. 5,111,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,163. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

