Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $71.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. Corteva has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

