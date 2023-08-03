Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.90 EPS.
Corteva Stock Performance
CTVA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.69. 4,635,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,727. Corteva has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.
Corteva Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,628,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,237,000 after purchasing an additional 197,226 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5,588.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Corteva Company Profile
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
