Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock remained flat at $28.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

