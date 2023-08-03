Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys 1,893 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF makes up 1.9% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 2.38% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

