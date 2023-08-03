Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of CMCT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,876,087.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $47,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164,716 shares in the company, valued at $46,648,404.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 8,438,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 749,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,481 over the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

