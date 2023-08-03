Creditcoin Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $46.01 million and $19.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 244,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

